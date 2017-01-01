NBA Figure 5
Figure 5: Comparing Substitute Products - the NBA vs. the National Hockey League (NHL), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB)
Figure 5: Comparing Substitute Products – the NBA vs. the National Hockey League (NHL), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB)
|NBA
|NHL
|NFL
|MLB
|Average Ticket Cost (2003-04)
|$44.68
|$43.57
|$54.75
|$19.82
|Regular Season Games
|1,230
|1,230
|256
|2,430
|Average Attendance per Game
|17,443
|18,751
|67,618
|41,886
|Total Attendees per Season
|21,454,890
|23,063,730
|17,310,208
|101,782,980
Sources: Average ticket cost http://www.teammarketing.com/fci.cfm?page=fci_nba_03-04.cfm(no longer accessible); Regular season games: www.nba.com/standings, nfl.com/standings, nhl.com/standings, mlb.com/standings and Rodney Fort’s Sports Business Data – http://users.pullman.com/rodfort/SportsData/BizFrame.htm
More from my site
About the Author(s)
Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.
Topic: Uncategorized
Tags: