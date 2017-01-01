NBA Figure 5

Figure 5: Comparing Substitute Products - the NBA vs. the National Hockey League (NHL), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB)

By Graziadio Business Review

NBA NHL NFL MLB Average Ticket Cost (2003-04) $44.68 $43.57 $54.75 $19.82 Regular Season Games 1,230 1,230 256 2,430 Average Attendance per Game 17,443 18,751 67,618 41,886 Total Attendees per Season 21,454,890 23,063,730 17,310,208 101,782,980

Sources: Average ticket cost http://www.teammarketing.com/fci.cfm?page=fci_nba_03-04.cfm(no longer accessible); Regular season games: www.nba.com/standings, nfl.com/standings, nhl.com/standings, mlb.com/standings and Rodney Fort’s Sports Business Data – http://users.pullman.com/rodfort/SportsData/BizFrame.htm

