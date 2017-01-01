NBA Figure 4

By Graziadio Business Review

p>Figure 4: NBA Broadcast Rights Fees, 1982 – 2008

Season Cable TV Network TV Station Contract Amount Station Contract Amount 1982-83 to 1983-84 USA/ESPN $11 million/2 yrs CBS $91.9 million/4 yrs 1984-85 to 1985-86 TBS $20 million/2 yrs CBS See above 1986-87 to 1987-88 TBS $25 million/2 yrs CBS $173 million/4 yrs 1988-89 to 1989-90 TBS/TNT $50 million/2 yrs CBS See above 1990-91 to 1993-94 TNT $275 million/4 yrs NBC $601 million/4 yrs 1994-95 to 1997-98 TNT/TBS $397 million/4 yrs NBC $892 million/4 yrs 1998-99 to 2001-02 TNT/TBS $840 million/4 yrs NBC $1.6 billion/4 yrs 2002-03 to 2007-08 TNT $2.2 billion/6 yrs ABC/ESPN $2.4 billion/6 yrs

Source: http://www.insidehoops.com/nba-tv-contracts.shtml

