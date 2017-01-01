NBA Figure 4
Figure 4: NBA Broadcast Rights Fees, 1982; 2008
|Season
|Cable TV
|Network TV
|Station
|Contract Amount
|Station
|Contract Amount
|1982-83 to 1983-84
|USA/ESPN
|$11 million/2 yrs
|CBS
|$91.9 million/4 yrs
|1984-85 to 1985-86
|TBS
|$20 million/2 yrs
|CBS
|See above
|1986-87 to 1987-88
|TBS
|$25 million/2 yrs
|CBS
|$173 million/4 yrs
|1988-89 to 1989-90
|TBS/TNT
|$50 million/2 yrs
|CBS
|See above
|1990-91 to 1993-94
|TNT
|$275 million/4 yrs
|NBC
|$601 million/4 yrs
|1994-95 to 1997-98
|TNT/TBS
|$397 million/4 yrs
|NBC
|$892 million/4 yrs
|1998-99 to 2001-02
|TNT/TBS
|$840 million/4 yrs
|NBC
|$1.6 billion/4 yrs
|2002-03 to 2007-08
|TNT
|$2.2 billion/6 yrs
|ABC/ESPN
|$2.4 billion/6 yrs
