Figure 3: Demographics of Average NBA Fan (Customer)

Age: 37% between 18-34 Education: 62% attended or graduated college Income: 48% earn > $50k annually Gender: 59% male, 41% female Racial Distribution: 18% African Am., 15% Hispanic Bought Sporting Goods in past 3 months: 54% Bought Licensed Apparel in past year: 45% Access Internet Regularly: 66%

Sources: Proquest/ABI, Mediawatch

