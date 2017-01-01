NBA Figure 3
Figure 3: Demographics of Average NBA Fan (Customer)
|Age:
|37% between 18-34
|Education:
|62% attended or graduated college
|Income:
|48% earn > $50k annually
|Gender:
|59% male, 41% female
|Racial Distribution:
|18% African Am., 15% Hispanic
|Bought Sporting Goods in past 3 months:
|54%
|Bought Licensed Apparel in past year:
|45%
|Access Internet Regularly:
|66%
Sources: Proquest/ABI, Mediawatch
