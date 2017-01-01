NBA Figure 2

Figure 2: Comparison of the Top and Bottom Firms in the NBA, 2003-04 Season Data

Team Win-Loss Record No. of Titles since 1980 Average Attendance Home Games Player Expense

(millions) Market Size

(metro pop in millions) Current Value

(millions) Total Revenue

(millions) Operating Revenue

(millions) Higher-Performers Los Angeles Lakers 56-26 8 18,967 $66 16 $447 $149 $22.8 Chicago Bulls 23-59 6 19,736 $48 10 $356 $119 $49 Boston Celtics 36-46 3 16,201 $56 5.7 $290 $97 $25.6 Detroit Pistons 54-28 3 21,290 $74 5.5 $284 $102 $23.6 Houston Rockets 45-37 2 15,629 $53 5 $278 $82 $15.2 Lower-Performers Memphis Grizzlies 50-32 0 15,188 $54 1.1 $227 $63 -$19.7 Milwaukee Bucks 41-41 0 16,834 $62 1.6 $174 $70 -$15.1 Golden State Warriors 37-45 0 16,235 $51 2.2 $188 $70 $7.8 Seattle Supersonics 37-45 0 15,399 $56 3.5 $196 $70 $2.4 Los Angeles Clippers 28-54 0 16,229 $46 16 $208 $72 $15.9

Sources: www.forbes.com; www.insidehoops.com; www.NBA.com

