NBA Figure 2
Figure 2: Comparison of the Top and Bottom Firms in the NBA, 2003-04 Season Data
Figure 2: Comparison of the Top and Bottom Firms in the NBA, 2003-04 Season Data
|Team
|Win-Loss Record
|No. of Titles since 1980
|Average Attendance Home Games
|Player Expense
(millions)
|Market Size
(metro pop in millions)
|Current Value
(millions)
|Total Revenue
(millions)
|Operating Revenue
(millions)
|Higher-Performers
|Los Angeles Lakers
|56-26
|8
|18,967
|$66
|16
|$447
|$149
|$22.8
|Chicago Bulls
|23-59
|6
|19,736
|$48
|10
|$356
|$119
|$49
|Boston Celtics
|36-46
|3
|16,201
|$56
|5.7
|$290
|$97
|$25.6
|Detroit Pistons
|54-28
|3
|21,290
|$74
|5.5
|$284
|$102
|$23.6
|Houston Rockets
|45-37
|2
|15,629
|$53
|5
|$278
|$82
|$15.2
|Lower-Performers
|Memphis Grizzlies
|50-32
|0
|15,188
|$54
|1.1
|$227
|$63
|-$19.7
|Milwaukee Bucks
|41-41
|0
|16,834
|$62
|1.6
|$174
|$70
|-$15.1
|Golden State Warriors
|37-45
|0
|16,235
|$51
|2.2
|$188
|$70
|$7.8
|Seattle Supersonics
|37-45
|0
|15,399
|$56
|3.5
|$196
|$70
|$2.4
|Los Angeles Clippers
|28-54
|0
|16,229
|$46
|16
|$208
|$72
|$15.9
Sources: www.forbes.com; www.insidehoops.com; www.NBA.com
