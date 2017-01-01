NBA Figure 1

Figure 1: NBA League Attendance 1952-2005

By Graziadio Business Review

Figure 1: NBA League Attendance 1952-2005

Source: http://www.kenn.com/sports/basketball/nba/nba_lg_attendance.html(no longer accessible)

About the Author(s)

Graziadio Business Review, is an online journal that delivers relevant business information and analysis for business, government, and non-profit managers. From accounting and finance to ethics and work/life balance, the Graziadio Business Review extends current business debates in new directions that you can use to advance your business and professional career.