More Than Money

Audio interview with Social Entrepeneur Mark Albion, PhD

By Danielle L. Scott

Mark Albion spent nearly 20 years as a student and professor at Harvard University and its Business School. A seven-time social entrepreneur, he left Harvard to develop a community of service-minded MBAs, co-founding Net Impact in 1993. He has made over 600 visits to speak at business schools, covering over 135 different schools on five continents, for which Business Week dubbed him “the savior of B-school souls.” GBR readers may find these additional audio and video interviews from the Graziadio School of Business and Management and Pepperdine University interesting.

















































Mark Albion is the author of the New York Times’ bestseller Making a Life, Making a Living (2000), Finding Work That Matters (3 CDs; 2002), True to Yourself: Leading a Values-Based Business (2006).

His latest book, More Than Money: Questions Every MBA Needs to Answer, has been electronically distributed to up to 54,500 MBAs at 75 business schools, including 9 of the top 10 and 17 of the top 20 U.S. Business schools. It is accompanied by the 3-minute animated movie, “The Good Life Parable: An MBA Meets a Fisherman,” produced with Free Range Studios. For more on Dr. Albion, visit his website: www.makingalife.com.

Audio Files

Full Interview [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/albion/albioninterview.mp3] or read transcript The Right Time to Give Back [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/albion/giveback.mp3] Non-Profits Vs. For-Profit Social Enterprises? [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/albion/nonprofit.mp3] Developing and Sustaining a Values-Based

Business [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/albion/values.mp3 ] Giving Back in a Down Economy [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/albion/givingback.mp3] The Cost of Money: 5 Take-Aways on

Making a Life [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/5takeaways.mp3]

Note: If the file does not download automatically, right click on the download icon and click “Save Target As…”

Questions for Dr. Albion:

*Editor’s Note: This interview was held on November 4, 2008.

About the Author(s)

Danielle L. Scott