Discovering Leadership Potential – Evaluation Guidelines

Appendix B: Guidelines for Evaluating LSI Scores

By Richard Mann, PhD, V. Seshan, PhD and Connie James, PhD

Appendix B: Guidelines for Evaluating LSI Scores

Richard B. Mann (Revised 10/08)

The LSI can point the way, but must never be used alone to determine style.

Back to article

Back to Appendix A

The final determination of one’s style must be achieved through personal interviews, the Structured Executive Questionnaire, and other supporting tests and inventories, such as the Perceptive/Judging Word-Selection portion of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI).

Human resources personnel and psychologists who are trained in the use of personality and other selection tests should be consulted on any selections for hiring or leadership training. Ties and close scores may indicate “Flex” and can be misleading. Extreme scores, as noted while evaluating the MBTI, are highly indicative of a particular style.

Meaning of Score: for > Commander Logical Imaginative Supportive Seldom Used <75 <80 <75 <50 Norms 80 85 80 55 Normal Range 76-84 80-90 76-84 52-58 Above Average 85-87 91-92 85-87 59-72 Dominant 88+ 93+ 88+ 73+ Very Dominant 100+ 110+ 100+ 88+

Additional information and guidelines for evaluating LSI scores are available free of charge from the authors. Their only request is that copies of LSI results be forwarded to them for inclusion in their database for research and training purposes. Contact gbr@pepperdine.edu for more information.

About the Author(s)

Richard Mann, PhD, is an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University's Seaver College. He has over 20 years experience and continues to work in the areas of business entrepreneurship and non-profit as an executive. From 1995 to 2000, he was director of the DBA division of Pacific States University. Dr. Mann developed an entrepreneur and small-business incubator at Suffolk University in Boston, which he has presented at numerous academic and business conferences. As president of the Planning Forum in Boston and a member of the Southern California Association of Corporate Planners, he has co-authored several books and articles. His research involves planning and implementation problems for large and small firms, such as ARCO, CTC Communications Technology Corporation, Computax Corporation, and Hughes Aircraft.

V. Seshan, PhD, is a professor at Pepperdine University's Seaver College, where he teaches the capstone class in business policy, strategy, and ethics, and coordinates the International Management Studies program. Dr. Seshan offers an array of hands-on technological and management expertise as a senior executive for America's leading Fortune 10 corporations IBM, DuPont, Olin, and ARCO in strategic planning, profit centers gains, R&D, marketing, manufacturing, and finance. He is the recipient of the inaugural Harriet & Charles Luckman Distinguished Teaching Fellowship reward for teaching excellence. Dr. Seshan is past-president and treasurer of the Western Casewriters Association, and treasurer of the Academy of Management's MED Division.

Connie James, PhD, is an associate professor and chairperson of the business administration division of Pepperdine University's Seaver College. She has published and presented articles on organizational learning, strategic thinking, and ethics, and was an Exxon Fellow at the University of Michigan, where she earned a BA in Economics and an MBA in Finance. She completed her doctorate at UCLA, where she won awards for her dissertation on organizational learning and firm effects. She has been a faculty coach at Noel Tichy's "Cycle of Leadership" workshop and chaired the Teacher Excellence Committee for the Business Policy and Strategy Division of the Academy of Management. Dr. James has been nominated for "Who's Who, America Teachers." She serves on the faculty of NAMIC and the board of Team World Corps.