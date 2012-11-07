Discovering Leadership Potential – Survey

Appendix A: Leadership Style Inventory

By Richard Mann, PhD, V. Seshan, PhD and Connie James, PhD

Leadership Style Inventory

Rowe, Reardon, Bennis (Revised 7/99)

This form may not be reproduced without written permission.

Instructions:

Place an “8” after the answer that completes the statement for that row, i.e., the answer that is MOST like you. Then place a “4” after the answer that is NEXT MOST like you, a “1” after the answer that is LEAST like you, and a “2” after the answer that is NEXT LEAST like you.

Be sure to place a number next to all four answers and to only use each number once per row (e.g., there should only be one “8,” “4,” “2,” or “1” in each row). Do not use any other numbers. Each row will add up to 15. If not, check your numbers.

After you complete all 20 items, add each column and place the column number under each column. Then add the column totals across the page. The total must be 300. If it is not, check your columns and additions (this serves as a “check-sum” to verify the accuracy of your addition and input).

About the Author(s)

Richard Mann, PhD, is an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University's Seaver College. He has over 20 years experience and continues to work in the areas of business entrepreneurship and non-profit as an executive. From 1995 to 2000, he was director of the DBA division of Pacific States University. Dr. Mann developed an entrepreneur and small-business incubator at Suffolk University in Boston, which he has presented at numerous academic and business conferences. As president of the Planning Forum in Boston and a member of the Southern California Association of Corporate Planners, he has co-authored several books and articles. His research involves planning and implementation problems for large and small firms, such as ARCO, CTC Communications Technology Corporation, Computax Corporation, and Hughes Aircraft.

V. Seshan, PhD, is a professor at Pepperdine University's Seaver College, where he teaches the capstone class in business policy, strategy, and ethics, and coordinates the International Management Studies program. Dr. Seshan offers an array of hands-on technological and management expertise as a senior executive for America's leading Fortune 10 corporations IBM, DuPont, Olin, and ARCO in strategic planning, profit centers gains, R&D, marketing, manufacturing, and finance. He is the recipient of the inaugural Harriet & Charles Luckman Distinguished Teaching Fellowship reward for teaching excellence. Dr. Seshan is past-president and treasurer of the Western Casewriters Association, and treasurer of the Academy of Management's MED Division.

Connie James, PhD, is an associate professor and chairperson of the business administration division of Pepperdine University's Seaver College. She has published and presented articles on organizational learning, strategic thinking, and ethics, and was an Exxon Fellow at the University of Michigan, where she earned a BA in Economics and an MBA in Finance. She completed her doctorate at UCLA, where she won awards for her dissertation on organizational learning and firm effects. She has been a faculty coach at Noel Tichy's "Cycle of Leadership" workshop and chaired the Teacher Excellence Committee for the Business Policy and Strategy Division of the Academy of Management. Dr. James has been nominated for "Who's Who, America Teachers." She serves on the faculty of NAMIC and the board of Team World Corps.