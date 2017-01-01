IT MATTERS: Fifty Years and Counting

By Charles A. Morrissey, PhD

In 1951 a small catering firm pioneered the first business application of computers to bring efficiencies to their operation http://www.leo-computers.org.uk . While today they no doubt have a Web site, and the LEO computer is in a museum, the challenge for management to identify productive applications of information technology hasn’t changed. The following Web sites provide a brief glimpse at this ongoing saga for busy executives.

While many of these links offer free access, others are available through public and university library electronic data bases or as part of your subscriptions to business and trade journals. In addition many provide the option to email the article to your colleagues.

Focus on Digital Piracy

Management teams must be aware of their potential liability for their employees use of pirated software.

Do online communities pay off? A new research study from McKinsey shows that this powerful feature of the Web that links users of common interests is showing substantial staying power. Retailers and content providers find that “stickiness” is working with repeat visitors buying almost twice as often.

Cyberspace in Depth for Managers

This link provides access to a wide variety of new books on emerging Internet topics. As managers face continuing investment and organizational decisions in employing Internet tools they may find these writings of value in gaining a better understanding of current thinking.

Industry Impact of B2B

Understanding the impact of Internet technology on industry structure is proving more difficult than expected. The evolution of industry-wide B2B exchanges are explored in depth in this study of the auto industry. This link provides access to a review of this study.

http://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu/articles.cfm?catid=14&articleid=466%20

Resources from Business School Professors

Management education faculty continue to provide wide variety of their course material on the Web. Professor Michael Rappa from North Carolina State has a particularly valuable site as exemplified in this link on the subject of “Intellectual Property on the Web.”

http://digitalenterprise.org/ip/ip.html

Charles A. Morrissey, PhD, has transitioned from a successful career in new venture formation to the field of management education. He brings this extensive experience to his classes by blending the theoretical with the practical.