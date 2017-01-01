In Memory of Luis Villalobos

By Graziadio Business Review

The Graziadio Business Report would like to pay its condolences to the family and friends of Luis Villalobos who passed away on October 1, 2009.

























Luis Villalobos, MBA, was a member of the Graziadio Business Report Editorial Review Board, an angel investor, and founder of the Tech Coast Angels.

In 2008, president of the Graziadio School Entrepreneurship Club, David Sumethasorn, interviewed Luis for the winter 2008 issue of Graziadio Business Report.

Click here to listen.

About the Author(s)

