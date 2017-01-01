Editor’s Note

A Lexicon of Business and Information Technology (IT) Acronyms

By Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA

















Business terms reduced to acronyms save keystrokes and speed up communication in an Internet world where every soundbyte counts. Unfortunately, how many times have you read an article, listened to a broadcast or received an email full of acronyms, some very familiar and some totally unfamiliar? Getting to the point, below are a few common and not so common business terms to help you decipher business terminology.





























Acronyms for Business and Information Technology

ASCII American Standard Code for Information Interchange B2B Business to Business B2C Business to Consumer BBB Better Business Bureau BOI Business Object Interface BV Business Valuation CAD Computer-Aided Design CEO Chief Executive Officer CFO Chief Financial Officer CIO Chief Information Officer COB Close Of Business COGS Cost of Goods Sold COLA Cost of Living Adjustment COO Chief Operating Officer CPA Certified Public Accountant CPA Cost Per Action CPC Cost Per Click CPI Cost Per Impression CPM Cost Per Thousand CPP Cost Per Pop-up CPS Cost Per Sale CPT Cost Per Transaction (cost per lead) CRM Customer Relationship Management CTO Chief Technology Officer CTR Click Through Rate DBA Doing Business As EBR Enhanced Business Reporting EDI Electronic Data (or Document) Interchange ERP Enterprise Resource Planning FLP Family Limited Partnership FT Full Time FTC Federal Trade Commission FTE Full Time Equivalent GAAFR Governmental Accounting, Auditing, and Financial Reporting GAAP Generally Accepted Accounting Principles GAAS Generally Accepted Auditing Standards GAGAS Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards GAO Government Accountability Office HTM/HTML Hyper Text Markup Language IO Insertion Order IPO Initial Public Offering (new stocks) ISO International Standards Organization ISP Internet Service Provider ISS Internet Security Systems IT Information Technology JOA Joint Operating Agreement KM Knowledge Management KPI Key Performance Indicator LLC Limited Liability Company LLP Limited Liability Partnership MIME Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions MIS Management Information System MRP Manufacturing Resource Planning or Material Requirement Planning MSI Multiple Streams of Income MSRP Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price NASDAQ (once an acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation system) NDA Non-Disclosure Agreement NIB New In the Box NYSE New York Stock Exchange OPM Other People’s Money OPR Other People’s Resources OPT Other People’s Time OTC Over-The-Counter (Stock) PA Public Accountant (not certified) PL Profit and Loss PO Purchase Order POM Program Objective Memorandum POP Point of Purchase POS Point Of Sale PR Press Release PT Part Time PVI Positive Volume Index QA Quality Assurance QC Quality Control RFP Request for Proposal ROI Return on Investment ROS Return on Sales SBA Small Business Administration SEC Securities & Exchange Commission SFI Six-Figure Income SKU Stock Keeping Unit SM Service Mark SOHO Small Office, Home Office TM Trademark VP Vice President VIP Very Important Person VPN Vendor Part (or product) Number XBRL Extensible Business Reporting Language

About the Author(s)

Nancy Ellen Dodd, MPW, MFA, serves as academic editor of the "Graziadio Business Review." Her book on creative writing, "The Writer's Compass: From Story Map to Finished Draft in 7 Stages," was published by Writer's Digest Books in June 2011. She also served as editor of Marshall, a USC academic/alumni magazine, and started the Marshall Review, an online journal for the Marshall School of Business at USC. More than 135 of her articles have been published in local and national publications. Dodd received her master's in Professional Writing from USC with a concentration in screenwriting and an MFA in playwriting at the USC School of Theatre. Ms. Dodd also teaches screenwriting as an adjunct faculty in Seaver College at Pepperdine University.