Editor’s Note

Exciting, new developments announced as the Graziadio Business Review celebrates 10 years of publication.

By Linda A. Livingstone, PhD

Web site statistics show that the GBR is read by thousands each month. To continue our upward trajectory in the academic business publication arena, we have some watershed changes to announce.

Since the Graziadio Business Review’s inaugural issue in the spring of 1998, the publication has grown in many ways, from value of content to readership to number of submissions. We are very proud of what the GBR has accomplished in the past decade; credit and thanks are due to the many Graziadio faculty who have written for the publication, and especially to the editors who have served the GBR.

Now, it is time to take the next step in the progression of this online publication. We are pleased to announce several very significant developments.

Editor-in-Chief Appointed

Owen P. Hall, Jr., PhD, has been named Editor-in-Chief of the Graziadio Business Review. Dr. Hall is a Professor of Decision Sciences at the Graziadio School of Business and Management and has long been a member of the GBR faculty advisory board. He will be responsible for the publication’s content development and editorial standards. In concert with Nancy Dodd, Editor; Danielle Scott, Associate Editor;he will oversee strategic and operational planning for the GBR.

Dr. Hall received his doctorate from the University of Southern California and undertook post-doctoral studies at the Center for Futures Research. He is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society and a registered professional engineer for the state of California.

Open Submissions

Effective immediately, the GBR is going to “open submissions.” This means faculty from other universities as well as business thought leaders and leading business practitioners worldwide may submit their articles for review and potential publication.

We have also expanded our double-blind peer review process to include an editorial review board, which includes academics, journal editors, and business practitioners from around the world. Further information on our publication guidelines may be found at http://gbr.pepperdine.edu/guidelines/.

Cabell’s Directory of Publishing Opportunities in Management

The GBR has been approved for inclusion in the 11th edition of Cabell’s Directory of Publishing Opportunities in Management. A premier resource for business faculty and other researchers, Cabell’s provides extensive information on business journals, such as publication guidelines, acceptance rates, and fees charged to review or publish manuscripts.

Thank you for your many years of support of the GBR. We hope you are as excited about these new developments as we are and trust that you will find future issues of the publication even more valuable to you in your business practice.

Sincerely,

Linda A. Livingstone, PhD

Dean

Professor of Management

Graziadio School of Business and Management

About the Author(s)

Linda A. Livingstone, PhD, has served as the first woman dean of Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management since 2002. She oversaw a $200 million expansion of the business school's regional campuses, increased the school's international partnerships to 30 business schools around the world, and led the school to membership in the Globally Responsible Leadership Initiative and as a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Management Education. Under her leadership, the business school launched the Dean's Executive Leadership Series, a high-profile lecture program that brings to campus leading business innovators. An award-winning teacher, Dr. Livingstone's research focuses on creativity in organizations as influenced by the fit between the individual and the organizational environment. She is the author of business textbooks and numerous scholarly articles that have appeared in Academy of Management Review, Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Organizational Behavior, Journal of Management Education, and the Journal of Management.