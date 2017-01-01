City National Bank’s Robert Iritani Discusses the Future of Financial Management

The Executive Vice President and Manager of City National Bank’s Specialty Banking Division Provides Insight into Global Banking in a Post-recession Economy

By Abraham Park, PhD

Robert Iritani has more than 30 years of experience in large banking institutions including Wells Fargo Bank and Union Bank of California. He joined City National in 1998 as senior vice president and manager of the bank’s Corporate Banking department, which he founded, and his role has grown to include oversight of the bank’s Corporate Banking, International Banking, Global Markets, Agribusiness, Franchise Finance, and Municipal Finance departments. Under his leadership, Specialty Banking has become one of the bank’s most successful divisions.

Can’t see the above video? Click this link to watch.

Questions for Mr. Iritani

1. During your 30-year career, you’ve done just about everything a banker can do. And your current responsibilities reflect that diversity. Tell us about the units you manage under the “Specialty Banking” umbrella, and how do they fit in with the rest of City National Bank?

2. Businesses seem to be stuck at a crossroads between the recession and a muddled recovery that promises to keep everyone guessing. What can we expect from here?

3. One of your responsibilities is to manage City National’s international banking activities. Looking back, what made this economic downturn so “globally” contagious?

4. Explain Global Supply Chain Finance.

5. What do you see on the horizon for international trade in the state of California?

About the Author(s)

Abraham Park, PhD, is an assistant professor of finance at Pepperdine University's Graziadio School of Business and Management, where he teaches real estate finance and corporate finance. Previously, Dr. Park was a lecturer of economics and real estate finance at University College London. His research is in the areas of real estate finance, construction, and franchise real estate. Dr. Park has over 12 years of experience in law, Silicon Valley technology start-up ventures, management consulting, hedge funds, and global real estate research and investments. He has worked and lived in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. Dr. Park holds an MPhil and PhD from the University of Cambridge, a JD and BA from the University of California-Berkeley, and an MPP from Harvard University. Dr. Park currently holds the Julian Virtue Professorship at Pepperdine.