Carl Schramm Talks Expeditionary Economics

By Linda A. Livingstone, PhD

As one of the most internationally recognized authorities on entrepreneurial innovation, job creation, and economic growth, Dr. Carl Schramm discusses his concept of expeditionary economics and examines the dynamic between government systems and capitalism, specifically in countries recovering from crisis.

On April 14, 2010, Carl Schramm, President and CEO of the Kauffman Foundation visited with Linda Livingstone, PhD, Dean of the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, to answer these questions and more.

Schramm leads The Kauffman Foundation, the premier private funder of economic research related to growth and innovation in the United States and the world’s premier organization dedicated to advancing the development of high-growth firms and understanding the role they play in economic growth. In addition to President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush, he has advised government leaders worldwide on promoting job growth and economic expansion. Schramm is a prolific writer whose commentary often runs in publications such as The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times. He frequently appears on CNBC and Fox Business News.

Questions for Dr. Schramm

What is the concept of expeditionary economics about? When we go into countries, such as Iraq, what is the interaction in setting up government systems and economic systems? How much emphasis should one get over the other? Is there a better kind of government system to set up to support capitalism? If you were the post-crisis czar, what would be the key elements you feel need to be put in place to set up a robust growth economy post conflict? In the recent recession there have been fewer new businesses started than in previous recessions, what is important from a policy perspective to encourage the creation of new firms?

About the Author(s)

Linda A. Livingstone, PhD, has served as the first woman dean of Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management since 2002. She oversaw a $200 million expansion of the business school's regional campuses, increased the school's international partnerships to 30 business schools around the world, and led the school to membership in the Globally Responsible Leadership Initiative and as a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Management Education. Under her leadership, the business school launched the Dean's Executive Leadership Series, a high-profile lecture program that brings to campus leading business innovators. An award-winning teacher, Dr. Livingstone's research focuses on creativity in organizations as influenced by the fit between the individual and the organizational environment. She is the author of business textbooks and numerous scholarly articles that have appeared in Academy of Management Review, Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Organizational Behavior, Journal of Management Education, and the Journal of Management.