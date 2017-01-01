Audio Interview with McKesson U.S. Pharmaceutical President John Figueroa

Prescription for Success

By Danielle L. Scott

John Figueroa began his career with McKesson in August 1997 as Vice President of Sales for California for McKesson Health Systems. Prior to his current role, he was responsible for the company’s relationships with retail chains and mail service customers, their largest and fastest growing segments.

























Prior to joining McKesson, John was Director of Sales and National Accounts at Baxter Healthcare for seven years. He also served as a Captain in the United States Army. He holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and Bachelor of Arts degrees in both English Literature and Political Science from UCLA. John is a member of several boards, including the McKesson Shared Services Council, the HDMA Government Public Policy Council, the GS1 U.S. Board of Governors, the Boys Hope Girls Hope Board of Directors, and the Pepperdine University Business School Board of Visitors Executive Committee.

Audio Files

Full Interview [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/figueroa/figueroa_interview.mp3] or read transcript What’s Right/Wrong with U.S. Healthcare [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/figueroa/figueroa_healthcare.mp3] McKesson’s Green Policies [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/figueroa/figueroa_green.mp3] Motivating the Troops in Rough Times [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/figueroa/figueroa_motivation.mp3] Why iCARE Matters [powerpress http://gsbm-med.pepperdine.edu/gbr/audio/figueroa/figueroa_icare.mp3]

