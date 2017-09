Active Alpha Portfolio Management: Appendix A

An Alternative Way to Manage an Equity Portfolio

By Davide Accomazzo, MBA and Rosario Rivadeneyra

Appendix A: Table listing ETFs

ETF Universe Available since May 2003 Available since June 2006 Available since October 2006 Basic Materials MXI Yes IYM Yes Yes Yes Consumer Goods ITB Yes Yes KXI Energy IEO Yes Yes IEZ Yes Yes IXC Yes Yes Yes Financials IAI Yes Yes IYF Yes Yes Yes IAK Yes Yes IYR Yes Yes Yes IAT Yes Yes IXG Yes Yes Yes Health Care IHF Yes Yes IHI Yes Yes IHE Yes Yes IBB Yes Yes Yes Industrials ITA Yes Yes IYJ Yes Yes Yes EXI Yes Natural Resources IGE Yes Yes Yes Technology IGN Yes Yes Yes IGW Yes Yes Yes IGV Yes Yes Yes IXN Yes Yes Yes Telecom IYZ Yes Yes Yes IXP Yes Yes Yes Utilities IDU Yes Yes Yes JXI Yes International IEV Yes Yes Yes FXI Yes Yes AIA Yes EEM Yes Yes Yes Fixed Income TLT Yes Yes Yes TIP Yes Yes Commodities GSG Yes

About the Author(s)

Davide Accomazzo, MBA, teaches global capital markets and investments/portfolio management and is a frequent writer on the topic of markets and other economic issues. He is Chief Investment Officer for THALASSA CAPITAL LLC.

Rosario Rivadeneyra, is a candidate for a Master’s Degree in Finance at EGADE, a leading business school in Monterrey, Mexico. In 2007, she studied at the Graziadio School of Business and Management of Pepperdine University as an exchange student, and in 2008, she interned at Cervino Capital Management LLC, where she helped develop this study. She is currently working with the company in developing new products. In 2003, she co-founded Grupo Rosa Rojo SA de CV, a fashion accessory concern, where she served as general manager for the brand "Rosahigo" for three years. She is a contemporary dancer and a supporter of the performing arts.